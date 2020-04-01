She said the president's staff have also been tested. All the results are negative.

"A day before the president's birthday, him, the first lady, his daughters and all the staff of his household and I am happy to announce that all the tests came negative.

"A day after his birthday, we continued to test people at the secretaries and as I speak now, a total of 99 persons have been tested and the results have come back negative," Dr. Techi-Ankrah added.

Earlier, a social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, suggested that the president and the senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, have tested positive for coronavirus.

He made this claim on his Facebook live programme dubbed 'With All Due Respect'.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 COVID-19 cases as of April 1, 2020, the health minister disclosed at a press conference on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ghana had recorded 161.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu. gave the breakdown of Ghana's numbers as follows;

Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.