CPP will rule Ghana in 2024 – General Secretary

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) is confident that the party will return to power in 2024.

Nana Yaa Gyantua believes Ghanaians are fed up both with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She noted that, despite the NPP and NDC ruling Ghana since the start of the Fourth Republic began, both parties have failed the country.

This, the CPP General Secretary believes, would spur Ghanaians on to vote massively for her party in the next elections.

“Ghanaians are fed up with NPP and NDC and it is time for us CPP to take advantage of the opportunity,” she said on Accra-based Onua FM.

“The opportunity for us to organize, the opportunity for us to rebrand and the opportunity for us to emerge.”

The CPP produced Ghana’s first president post-independence when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah received the nod from the majority of Ghanaians.

However, the party’s relevance has waned in recent years, having played second fiddle to the NPP and NDC since 1992.

The party dropped further in the pecking order during the 2020 elections after accumulating fewer votes than the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

However, Nana Yaa Gyantua believes the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah can convince Ghanaian to vote for the party in 2024.

She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to back the CPP in its bid to break the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in the Fourth Republic.

