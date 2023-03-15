Dampare, police professionalism on Ashaiman incident deserves commendation - Sam George

On March 4, 2023, Police said they received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashaiman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Police, a team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident and immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim leading to the arrest of the six persons.

Commenting on the matter in an interview on GHOne TV, the lawmaker stated that the IGP and his men deserve all the praise for getting the killers of the young soldier and putting them before court.

“I am one who has been very critical of the Ghana Police led by Dampare but when they get it right I will commend and praise them and this is one instance where I will sing to the high praises the professional and diligence of our Ghana Police. Because I have also maintained that we have the finest Police Service in the whole of Africa in fact in the whole world.

"Our Police Service is among the six or seven in the world that the United Nations (UN) accepts for Peacekeeping Operations. We’ve professional men and women in our Police Service when they want to work and when the political braze at the top of the Police Service allows them, they will do a fantastic job. This is one instance that they’ve done fantastic work,” Mr. Nartey George stated.