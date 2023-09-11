Dampare will take the NPP into opposition – Owusu Bempah

According to him, the IGP is taking actions that are making the government unpopular, but no attempts are being made to stop him.

Rev Owusu Bempah, who made these remarks while addressing his congregation on Sunday, September 10, 2023, alleged that the IGP is running a notorious unit in the police, and this same unit manhandled him when he was in the custody of the police.

“I have heard that the IGP has a group in the police service and all they do is kill people. This group of policemen were the same people who came for me.

“These sorts of things are going on in the police but everybody is quiet. I am letting NPP members know that this IGP would take you into opposition. It looks as if the NPP did not suffer to win power," he said in Twi.

He also alleged that the Dr Dampare hates him because he recommended another person to be the IGP when the leadership of the NPP approached him to pray for the persons being considered for the position.