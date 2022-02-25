Danger on Accra-Tema motorway over illegal routes and U-turns created by recalcitrant drivers

The starting point of these illegal routes begins at the Adjei Kojo Underbridge, Abbatoir, Community 18 extension, through to KICC, Coca-Cola, Trassaco, Mannet, and tollbooth area among others which also happens to be a breeding ground for illegal diversion by motorists.

Most of these illegal diversions have resulted in severe carnages on the highway, especially at the Adjei Kojo Underbridge exit route which has now become a deathtrap.

It is no surprise that many drivers have gained notoriety for various unpardonable offenses on the motorway.

It is reported the routes and the pedestrians who make use of them are often responsible for the numerous accidents on the motorway.

The indiscipline is creating a menace on the country's only true expressway, which is fast becoming prone to accidents and all manner of dangers.

In 2018, the Roads and Highways Ministry blocked all illegal access routes to the Accra-Tema Motorway but the drivers have found a way to create another route that serves as a 'shortcut' to wherever they go.

Kojo Emmanuel who is a daily user of the road is concerned with the dangers such routes pose to drivers and Ghanaians.

The 19km motorway is the oldest paved road in Ghana which links the harbour city of Tema to Accra has also deteriorated.