The reduction was agreed at the 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Authorities at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) charge $150 for all nationals arriving in the country.

However, the decree by ECOWAS has led to the reduction only for nationals in the sub-region.

Earlier this week, the Ghana Airport Authority warned that airlines which fail to enforce the directive will be fined $3,500.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo Presiding over the virtual Extra Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government

The company clarified that payment must be made online and a receipt shown to the airline before boarding.

Ghana has detected 1,135 cases from COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport since airports were reopened.