He was given the nod to serve for another one-year as Chair of the body at the extraordinary session held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

ECOWAS made the announcement in a press statement.

“To this end, the Authority calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms to lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021. To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms.”

“The heads of state and governments expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of heads of state and governments for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo was appointed ECOWAS Chair in October 2020 at an ECOWAS meeting in Niger on September 7, 2020.

He was unanimously elected to take over the mantle of leadership from the President of Niger, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, for a period of one year.