"The Agyapa deal was one thing that stood out for me in the state of the nation address and [President] spoke to me in a manner that [shows that] there must be something truly pushing the need for it [Agyapa royalties deal], but it must be done right.

"So we are expecting that when it comes back [to Parliament], it should be rechristened and not just name change but we have to ensure that every aspect of it that ensures proper valuation of our asset is done so that we can all benefit from it," Franklin Cudjoe said on Accra-based Citi FM.

His reactions come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hinted that there is a possible return of the deal to Parliament for approval.

During the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Nana Addo said "Mr. Speaker, let me, at this point, assure the House that, in the course of this session of Parliament, Government will come back to engage the House on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction."

The deal received public condemnation and the government later suspended it which led to Martin Amidu stepping down as the Special Prosecutor citing interference in his corruption risk assessment of the deal by the President.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has said they will kick against the controversial Agyapa deal.

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said "Agyapa [coming] back [means] corruption is back. We will not support it. I am very certain in my mind and I remain unconvinced."

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu also kicked against the attempt to bring back the rejected deal to parliament.

He said: "The interest of the Minority is that of Ghana. We will be part of any process that will inure to the benefit of this country. We haven't even seen the document, we haven’t seen what they are bringing but given the record of this government and our experience with them, I will be surprised if they bring anything good, that is why I maintain that if it comes in this form, it should be considered dead on arrival.

"Our position is clear that if Agyapa is brought back with all those issues, it should be considered dead on arrival. We will not be part of any attempt to mismanage the future resources and mortgage the future of the youth to some selected individuals and their personal gains. That will not happen in this parliament."

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the President won't bring back the Agyapa deal to Parliament if the Attorney General doesn't give the go-ahead.

He said the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame "has had the opportunity to do a review of what the special prosecutor wrote about it (Agyapa deal) and then the substantive work and he's in the process of formally communicating the legal advice on it."

According to him, if he (AG) comes out to say "let's not go ahead with the transaction”, Akufo-Addo will go back "to Parliament and say the future of the Agyapa transaction is that it will not go ahead."