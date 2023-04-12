ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Akuffo Dampare lacks the ‘balls’ to arrest Bryan Acheampong – Joseph Yamin

Evans Annang

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has lashed out at the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over comments made by Bryan Acheampong.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare
He said the IGP has lacked courage to effect the arrest of the Minister of Agriculture over recent comments he made about the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Yamin said the selective nature in which the IGP has been operating has soiled his reputation.

He claimed his work is “questionable” now and will vacate the position as the “worst” ever IGP in Ghana’s history.

Joseph Yamin wonders why the IGP cannot cause the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong over some comment he made on a political platform.

“He (IGP. George Akuffo Dampare) doesn't have the balls,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Bryan Acheampong has come under a lot of criticism for saying his party, the New Patriotic Party will ensure that they remain in power in the 2024 general elections.

Joseph Yamin
Joseph Yamin Pulse Ghana

Mr Acheampong maintained that the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.

According to him, the NPP has the men to match the opposition National Democratic Congress boot for boot during the 2024 polls.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and bring to book the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong for comments the party described as reckless and treasonable.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
