Dr. Akuffo Dampare lacks the ‘balls’ to arrest Bryan Acheampong – Joseph Yamin

Mr. Yamin said the selective nature in which the IGP has been operating has soiled his reputation.

He claimed his work is “questionable” now and will vacate the position as the “worst” ever IGP in Ghana’s history.

Joseph Yamin wonders why the IGP cannot cause the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong over some comment he made on a political platform.

“He (IGP. George Akuffo Dampare) doesn't have the balls,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Bryan Acheampong has come under a lot of criticism for saying his party, the New Patriotic Party will ensure that they remain in power in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Acheampong maintained that the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.

According to him, the NPP has the men to match the opposition National Democratic Congress boot for boot during the 2024 polls.

