Dr. Bawumia’s 2.3 million jobs claim is easily verifiable – Dr. Gideon Boako

Speaking on Accra based Asaase Radio, Dr. Boako said the government alone created about 1.4 million with the private sector creating the remaining jobs.

“What I love about this job creation data is the fact that the information has been put out and can be checked, researched and confirmed.

“The jobs we say have been created are jobs that are quantifiable; with people that are receiving salaries and are recognised within our books.”

“The government’s current focus is to create an enabling environment where the private sector can thrive and relieve the pressure of job creation from the government … with the private sector a base for growth,” Boako said.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created more sustainable jobs than any government in Ghana’s history.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday, Dr Bawumia said the government has created over 2.1 million jobs since 2017, excluding jobs created under the Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCo, NIA and NEIP that brought the figure to over 2.3 million.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment, they were not creating jobs, we had the graduate unemployed association, they were creating unemployment, but I have been looking at the data lately and NPP we have created 2.1 million jobs,” Bawumia said.

“We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create,” he added. “But when it comes to job creation, no government since independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.”