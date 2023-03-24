The E-block has been totally neglected in the bush.
E-block project left to rot in the bush at Ashaiman
Over 80 percent completed John Mahama's E-block project has been abandoned at Ashaiman located at Community 22 by the government.
Recommended articles
The school is one of the many E-block projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government.
Earlier, irate Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute students stormed the Municipal Assembly over the abandoned E-block project.
Students after their basic education had to receive training at the Don Bosco Technical Institute through a special arrangement between the government and the institute.
The Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute was handed some structures of the cluster of schools at the Lebanon Tsui-Bleo to accommodate students who were to be relocated to the E-block at Community 22 but this is yet to happen.
In 2012, the administration of John Mahama announced its intention to build 200 Community Day Senior High Schools in the country to enhance access to Secondary Education.
At the time, contracts were awarded for the construction of 124 schools across the country, and the projects were known as the E-blocks.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh