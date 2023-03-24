E-block project left to rot in the bush at Ashaiman

The school is one of the many E-block projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government.

Earlier, irate Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute students stormed the Municipal Assembly over the abandoned E-block project.

Students after their basic education had to receive training at the Don Bosco Technical Institute through a special arrangement between the government and the institute.

The Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute was handed some structures of the cluster of schools at the Lebanon Tsui-Bleo to accommodate students who were to be relocated to the E-block at Community 22 but this is yet to happen.

In 2012, the administration of John Mahama announced its intention to build 200 Community Day Senior High Schools in the country to enhance access to Secondary Education.