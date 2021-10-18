According to statistics from the Road Safety Authority Regional office, 360 deaths were recorded from January to September 2021.
Eastern Region ranked number 3 in road accidents
The Eastern Region continues to be the third most fatal in terms of motor accidents after the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said.
According to the Eastern Regional Director of NRSA, Dennis Yeribu, out of the 360 people who died, 145 were motor riders.
He said killer lamps have been observed to be one of the major causes of road accidents in the country.
He expressed worry at the rate of road accidents and deaths, particularly that of motorcycles and tricycles.
"These lamps are way aside from the yellow and white lamps or life emissions accepted by the law. And the law also states that we should have a maximum of four lamps on the front of every vehicle. But the caveat here is, those four lamps should not come on at the same time, they should be independent. That is what the law states, but we have a practise whereby other road users want to take undue advantage of other vehicles by installing some of these massive unapproved lights on their vehicles, especially with the trucks, they sometimes have about seven lamps," he said.
Earlier, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has revealed that 11, 858 road accidents in Ghana killed 2,126 from January to September 2021.
The MTTD said 11,659 injuries were recorded from those road accidents within the period.
According to Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah, the negligence of road traffic regulations by the drivers caused most of the accidents.
He said the increasing rate of crashes is a worrying situation, which, he believes, a review of the regulations will help address.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh