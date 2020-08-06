The ARC, which is chaired by Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations has members from the Commission, Political Party representatives; and representatives from selected Civil Society Originations.

They, in accordance with Constitutional Instrument 92 would submit the report of the ARC to the Chairperson of the Commission for authentication and approval.

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC who inaugurated the Committee in Accra said the ARC was one of the important building blocks towards the compilation of credible, transparent, free, and fair Voters’ Register for the country.

She said, “The Commission is of the firm conviction that a clean register is synonymous with a credible, transparent, fair and peaceful election. The Commission believes that the Voters’ Register is the bedrock on which a credible election is built. It is important, therefore, that the new Voters’ Register bears the hallmark of integrity”.

“As such, we as a Commission are sparing no effort to clean the register so as to guarantee its credibility ahead of the election. Our desire is to ensure that only eligible Ghanaians that are Ghanaians who are 18 years and above and who are of sound mind are found on the Voters Register”.

The Chairperson said over the years, the Commission had developed a number of mechanisms and processes to ensure a clean register and that includes the Challenge System.

She explained that under the challenge system, a qualified voter could challenge the registration of an Applicant for the reason that the Applicant does not meet the eligibility criteria.