ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG disconnects power to Parliament over GH¢23 million debt

Emmanuel Tornyi

Parliament House and Job 600 faced electricity supply disconnection on February 29, 2024, as the National Taskforce executed the action due to a GH¢23 million debt.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

The attempt to recover the outstanding arrears was unsuccessful, aligning with the ongoing "Operation Zero Balance" initiative by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force.

Recommended articles

Despite efforts, power was briefly cut, lasting nearly three minutes before being restored through a generator, as reported by Citi News.

The ECG announced that it will conduct a nationwide meter audit from February to December 2024, examining both post-paid and prepaid meters for integrity.

ECG disconnects
ECG disconnects Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the ECG said any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service to your house.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capturing the consumption readings to be sure they sync with what ECG agents have been reading, to be able to produce actual bills, and collect arrears owed by customers.

Customers have been urged to verify ECG personnel's identification cards during visits to maintain credibility and avoid encounters with imposters.





Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

(L-R) H.E. Andrew Wilson, Ambassador of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Republic of Ghana with Honourable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, M.P., Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Ghana and Bahamas sign Visa Waiver agreement to ease travel restrictions

Yilo Krobo District Hospital

ECG to cut power to Yilo Krobo District Hospital over GH¢1.3m debt

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

IGP Dampare is one of the best things God's given Ghana - Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission head

Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

NDC MPs to sue overaged GRA boss for working 2 years without a contract after retirement