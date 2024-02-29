ECG disconnects power to Parliament over GH¢23 million debt

Despite efforts, power was briefly cut, lasting nearly three minutes before being restored through a generator, as reported by Citi News.

The ECG announced that it will conduct a nationwide meter audit from February to December 2024, examining both post-paid and prepaid meters for integrity.

In a statement, the ECG said any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service to your house.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capturing the consumption readings to be sure they sync with what ECG agents have been reading, to be able to produce actual bills, and collect arrears owed by customers.

Customers have been urged to verify ECG personnel's identification cards during visits to maintain credibility and avoid encounters with imposters.



