The health officials who tested positive for COVID-19 are mostly from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, the Western Region Health Directorate has said.

As of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the case counts in the Western Region stood at sixty-one (61), with Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal leading with nineteen (19) positive cases each with Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipalities Effia recording six (6) cases each.

Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 case count has increased to 5,127 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

According to the he Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, the Ashanti region recorded 307 news cases with Obuasi alone recording 272.

He said a further 130 patients are waiting for their second negative test to ascertain their status with currently 4,611 active cases.

This means 427 new positive cases have been recorded since the last update last Sunday.

5 persons are said to be critically or moderately ill.