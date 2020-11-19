Ghanaians will be going to the polls on December 7, 2020 to elect a President and Members of Parliament (MPs).

The military said they are poised to ensure absolute security for all Ghanaians during the election period.

This was disclosed by Major General Peprah when he visited the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday.

He called on other stakeholders to support the various security agencies to ensure peace during and after the elections.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is poised to support the security agencies in dealing with any form of threat and anything that will disturb the peace of the country and we’ve gotten ourselves ready for that but we believe and have assurance from various stakeholders that every effort will be made to project peace and we are encouraging them to do that,” Major General Peprah said.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has deployed an Election Observation Mission for Ghana’s upcoming general election.

The EU Election Observation Mission is led by Javier Nart, who is a member of the European Parliament from Spain.

Nart, the Chief Observer, said it was an honour for him to lead a team to Ghana to observe the country’s elections.

He urged all political parties and candidates to play their part in ensuring a peace and credible election on December 7.

"It is a great honour for me to lead this Election Observation Mission, which I assume with a great sense of responsibility. For the third time, the EU accompanies the election process in Ghana and I trust that state authorities, political parties, and all candidates will play their part in promoting a peaceful and credible process,” Nart said.

The Observer Mission is supported by logistical and security experts and will analyze political, electoral, and legal issues related to the electoral process.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is seeking to unseat the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo who is the incumbent President.