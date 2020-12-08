The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan retained the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat after beating the NDC’s John Dumelo in a tight, dramatic race.

Per the provisional results, Lydia Alhassan polled 39,851 of the total votes while Dumelo managed 37,778 votes.

But John Dumelo says he has identified several irregularities at some polling centres which make the provisional results unsatisfactory.

In a statement he released on Tuesday, December 8, he indicated that one of such irregularities is the swapping of his votes and that of the NPP candidate at polling centres.

His statement reads: “I humbly write to your office seeking a recount of ballot boxes across the constituency.

This is due to several irregularities that have been identified in some polling centres.

One of such irregularities was swapping of my figures and that of the NPP candidate's figures at polling centres.

Counting on your usual co-operation.”