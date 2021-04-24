NDC’s pink sheets from 2020 election have been digitised – Ofosu Ampofo

He, therefore, urged party members to troop to the various constituency and regional offices to access the pink sheets.

Pulse Ghana

“If people are not up to any mischief, the collated results are there. It has been digitised,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

The NDC and its candidate John Mahama lost the 2020 presidential election to Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo was successfully re-elected after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The NDC challenged the result of the election in court but their case was thrown out after a unanimous decision by the jury.

The leadership of the party has since been questioned and accused of poor collation of the election results.

Earlier this week, Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor called out the NDC’s leadership, insisting the party’s collated results still remain a mystery.