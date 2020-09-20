The Police said the march is geared towards assuring Ghanaians of their commitment towards ensuring adequate security before, during and after the elections.

This was announced in a public release signed by Superintendent of Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

“The March is one of several activities planned to assure the public of the commitment and readiness of the Police to maintain law and order before, during and after the elections,” the release said.

“It shall also be used to display some Police resources like ambulance, trained dogs, crime scene and armoured vehicles, which shall be tactically deployed as part of resources for election security, to protect law-abiding citizens and residents of Ghana.”

The Police said the march will begin at 6:00am in the morning at the King Road, where the National Police Headquarters is located.

The public is, therefore, urged “to corporate with us. Please read the attached News Release for more information.”

Read the full release from the Police below: