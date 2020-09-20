Six players died on the spot after their KIA Pregio vehicle veered off the road and fell into the Offin River.

The deceased were players of African Vision Soccer Academy, who were returning to Offinso after travelling to Afrancho for a player registration exercise.

Also, four of the victims are said to be in critical condition and have been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, 26 others have also sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.

In a statement on its website, the GFA mourned the passing of the six players, further stating that it has sent a delegation to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to check on the victims.

"The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the National Juvenile Committee (NJC) have learnt of the passing of six juvenile football players on Saturday, September 18, 2020 at Offinso, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region," the GFA’s statement said.

"The GFA wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of the six young footballers who passed away after the car they were traveling on submerged," the statement continued.

"We are informed that the players and their handlers were headed to Afrancho having undergone their District Colts football registration exercise at Offinso.

"The GFA and the NJC have dispatched a team to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to visit the accident victims,” it added.