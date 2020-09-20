The deceased were players of African Vision Soccer Academy, who were returning to Offinso after travelling to Afrancho for a player registration exercise.

Also, four of the victims are said to be in critical condition and have been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, 26 others have also sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.

DSP Edmund Nyamekye, the Divisional Commander for the Offinso Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, said all the victims between the ages of 12 and 16.

“There were 36 passengers onboard. Our investigation revealed that the passengers were made up of football team members who were returning after taking part in a league,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Upon reaching the spot at River Offin, as a result of speeding, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, veered off the road and entered into the river.

“Six of the passengers between the ages of 12 and 16 died on the spot. 30 others sustained injuries. They were sent to the St. Patrick hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, the bodies of the six deceased young footballers have been deposited at the St. Patrick Hospital morgue.