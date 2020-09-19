The 28-year-old was often criticised for his unproductivity and frustratingly changed clubs six times between 2014 and 2019.

However, the Ghanaian has now settled at Selhurst Park, where he scored nine goals in the Premier League last season.

Ayew was also one of Ghana’s best players during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the Black Stars’ early exit.

Jordan Ayew

Discussing his imperious form in recent years, the former Marseille striker said he promised himself to always give his best on the pitch.

He said he doesn’t want to retire and have regrets over his career, adding that this spurs him to perform well.

“I promised myself that, by the time I stop playing this game, I will make sure that I have no regrets,” the Crystal Palace star said.

“My obligation is to make sure that every weekend when I step on the pitch for any game, whether it is for the Black Stars or my club, I have to make sure that I am at my best every time.

“I will make sure that I kill myself on the pitch each weekend and that is a promise I made to myself and for now, that is the direction I am heading in.”

Ayew was voted Palace’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and also scooped the Goal of the Season award.