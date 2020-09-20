Here’s why Jordan Ayew did not retake penalty against Man United after earlier miss

Hodgson’s side upset the Red Devils in the Premier League on Saturday, coasting to a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The Eagles opened the scoring after just seven minutes, with Andros Townsend firing past David de Gea following a cross from Jeffrey Schlupp.

Wilfred Zaha then scored twice to ensure that Man United debutant Donny van de Beek’s goal was only a consolation.

There was, however, a moment of controversy before Crystal Palace’s second goal – a penalty converted by Zaha.

Jordan Ayew elected to take the penalty and saw his effort saved by De Gea, but a retake was ordered after VAR review showed the Spanish goalkeeper stepped off his line.

Instead of Ayew retaking the penalty, Zaha stepped up and expertly scored to give Crystal Palace a two-goal cushion.

Reacting to the incident after the game, Hodgson said he personally ordered Ayew to allow Zaha take the penalty after the Ghanaian’s earlier miss.

He explained that although he rates Ayew as a great penalty taker, he doesn’t think it is right for a player to retake a penalty immediately after missing one.

"I don’t think it’s good for a player to miss a penalty and then to immediately take another one. I think your confidence is affected by the miss,” the Eagles manager said.

“It wasn’t a good penalty, it was quite a comfortable save by De Gea and I’m pretty sure if I had allowed him to take the penalty, he might well have scored it. But I didn’t think it was a good idea to take that chance.

"I had an experience long in the past where our penalty taker - who never missed penalties - missed two in the same game in a European tie and ever since that moment I’ve thought it’s not a great idea to have the guy who’s missed take the second one."

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace now have six points from two games and will play high-flying Everton in their next game.