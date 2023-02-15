ADVERTISEMENT
Enskinment of new Bawku Naba is illegal – Government declares, orders arrest of new chief

Andreas Kamasah

The government has directed that the newly enskinned Bawku Naba be arrested, describing his enskinment as illegal and a threat to national security.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

“The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The purported enskinment took place on Wednesday in defiance of efforts by the government to stop it from happening.

It is reported that the Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
