Speeding Range Rover knocks down armed robber as 6-member gang robs filling station (video)

United Telesion’s Jacob Kubi reports that the incident occurred at about 9 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The gun-wielding gang reportedly attacked a Beinab Filling station in the area before the member holding the loot was knocked, leaving him unable to escape.

“The attendants say the robbers numbering about six alighted from a trotro and four of them mounted a barrier in the highway from Kasoa towards Winneba and the Winneba towards Kasoa stretch. Two of them were dressed like military men, so drivers took them for security officers and so they stopped the cars and robbed the passengers of their belongings.

“The remaining two went to the filling station and ordered everyone to lie down amidst the firing of sporadic gunshots. They robbed the filling station and in the process of crossing the road back, the person holding their loot attempted to stop an oncoming Range Rover. The driver of the car suspecting them to be armed robbers knocked him down,” Kubi reported.

The reporter went further to disclose that the robbers dragged their injured colleague to the side of the road and picked all the booty from his pockets before leaving him to his fate.