Speeding Range Rover knocks down armed robber as 6-member gang robs filling station (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Colleagues of an armed robber who was carrying their booty emptied his pockets and left him behind after a speeding Range Rover knocked him down.

The six-member-gang was carrying out an operation on a filling station at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region when one of them was hit by the Range Rover.

United Telesion’s Jacob Kubi reports that the incident occurred at about 9 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The gun-wielding gang reportedly attacked a Beinab Filling station in the area before the member holding the loot was knocked, leaving him unable to escape.

“The attendants say the robbers numbering about six alighted from a trotro and four of them mounted a barrier in the highway from Kasoa towards Winneba and the Winneba towards Kasoa stretch. Two of them were dressed like military men, so drivers took them for security officers and so they stopped the cars and robbed the passengers of their belongings.

“The remaining two went to the filling station and ordered everyone to lie down amidst the firing of sporadic gunshots. They robbed the filling station and in the process of crossing the road back, the person holding their loot attempted to stop an oncoming Range Rover. The driver of the car suspecting them to be armed robbers knocked him down,” Kubi reported.

The reporter went further to disclose that the robbers dragged their injured colleague to the side of the road and picked all the booty from his pockets before leaving him to his fate.

A team of police officers later arrived at the scene of the incident and rushed the injured robber to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Andreas Kamasah
