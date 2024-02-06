EPA raises health concerns over air pollution in Accra

The EPA's recent report underscores the detrimental impact of prolonged exposure to these pollutants, highlighting the urgency of implementing robust measures to safeguard public health.

According to a report by IQAIR, Accra has been ranked the worst city for air quality and pollution.

The main pollutant in Accra's air is PM2.5, currently exceeding the WHO annual air quality guideline value by 63.1 times, as per the IQAir report.

Urgent action has been is recommended, including measures like mask usage, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, maintaining indoor air quality, reducing energy consumption, using public transport, and increasing green spaces.

Industrial activities, transportation, and residential energy use are identified as the primary contributors to air pollution in Accra, particularly with high levels of particulate matter posing health risks when inhaled.

Overexposure to air pollution, especially PM2.5, presents significant health risks, particularly in cardiac and pulmonary areas.

The minute size of PM2.5 enables it to enter the bloodstream through the lungs, causing damage to various organ systems, including the blood vessels, liver, and kidneys.