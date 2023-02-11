Ex Prez John Mahama joins Gonja to mourn overlord Yagbonwura

In a post shared on Facebook, Ex Prez wrote "Together with other leading members, executives, and members of the National Democratic Congress, I joined the sons and daughters of Gonja and well-wishers at the third day Adua prayers for our late father and Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa, in Damango.

May Allah Grant our late king Jannatul Firdaus"

The late Chief was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March 2010.

Before his enshrinement as Yagbonwura, he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja under the skin name Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.

He was the son of Yapeiwura Bakari, the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu, and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba.

Per Gonja tradition and custom, the Chief of Sonyo will move into the Jakpa Palace at Damongo and act as Head of State and President of the Traditional pending the enskinment of a new overlord.

The Sonyo chief will also spearhead the burial processes by Gonja custom and traditions till the overlord’s burial at the royal mausoleum for Gonja Kings at Mankuma, a town near Bole.