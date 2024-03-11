ECG revealed in a social media post that 630 distribution transformers in communities across its operational zones are currently above capacity due to increased power consumption.
Expect more power outages during peak hours – ECG warns Ghanaians
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned that there will be more power outages during peak hours.
Recommended articles
This, it claimed, might result in blown fuses and broken conductors, causing outages, particularly during the peak load time (7pm –11pm) in the affected locations.
“However, we wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading, and new projects are on-going to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply,” the post added.
“Customers within the underlisted communities/localities are therefore advised to report any localised outage or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611 (also available on WhatsApp) or reach us on our social media handles via ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for prompt rectification,” it said.
The ECG called for the support and patience of affected customers as it continues to work to improve Ghana’s power distribution system.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in addressing the frequent power disruptions (dumsor), said the company was facing some maintenance issues.
He claimed that because the company works with machines, they are prone to malfunction at any time, resulting in the problems people are facing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh