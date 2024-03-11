Expect more power outages during peak hours – ECG warns Ghanaians

This, it claimed, might result in blown fuses and broken conductors, causing outages, particularly during the peak load time (7pm –11pm) in the affected locations.

“However, we wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading, and new projects are on-going to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply,” the post added.

“Customers within the underlisted communities/localities are therefore advised to report any localised outage or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611 (also available on WhatsApp) or reach us on our social media handles via ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for prompt rectification,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The ECG called for the support and patience of affected customers as it continues to work to improve Ghana’s power distribution system.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in addressing the frequent power disruptions (dumsor), said the company was facing some maintenance issues.