According to the family, the labeling is a ploy by government and the management of the Walewale Government Hospital to cover up their ineffectiveness.

Family members of the deceased have also refused to adhere to advise by health workers to go into self quarantine due them coming into contact with the deceased.

According to health officials, the infected person, who has no travel history, died four hours after being admitted at the hospital.

Doctors later suspected coronavirus and decided to detain the body for testing.

But due to no functional morgue at the hospital, the hospital management was forced to release the body to the family for burial while awaiting the test results.

On Friday, two days after the burial, the test result was announced as positive by Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, the Municipal Chief Executive, after he chaired a meeting with the family.

The family members have, however, said they suspect a cover-up plot by the management of the Walewale hospital.

“From the beginning until our relation died, we have not been told the truth in it,” spokesman of the family, Ibrahim Alhassan told JoyNews, Saturday.

A family member of the deceased

He added, “We are not saying the disease doesn’t exist but our son did not die with that virus.

“He is an asthmatic patient…it’s purely political and there something behind it.”

Contrary to the hospital claims that the patient died four hours after admission, the family said the hospital staff refused to admit him adding he was never admitted at the facility.

He said that, “when the corpse was taken to the hospital, they were being denied, that they shouldn’t enter.

“The guy was even crying for oxygen but the nurses denied him and after he died they are now going to take the sample.

“You didn’t have hands to treat him so which hands did they use to take sample’, the family spokesman quizzed.