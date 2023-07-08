ADVERTISEMENT
FDA warns public over sale, and advertisement of electronic nicotine vapes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a caution to the public to desist from the sale, advertisement, and recreational use of Electronic Delivery Systems (ENDS) such as vapes and other non-nicotine tobacco products.

Exploring-the-Advantages-of-Vaping

Concerns raised by the FDA in a statement highlighted the abuse of non-nicotine products, outlining the dangers of these products including cancer, lung disease, infertility, heart disease, and diabetes amongst others.

The statement mentioned that ENDS can be registered as a prescription-only medicine for cessation therapy.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has noted with concern the sale, advertisement, and recreational use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as Vapes and other non-nicotine tobacco products by the public. ENDS can be registered as a prescription-only medicine for cessation therapy. ENDS can be registered as a prescription-only medicine for cessation therapy,”

The FDA further warned manufacturers, importers, and retailers to desist from the sales and advertisement of these products, issuing that offenses shall not go unpunished as outlined in the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851).

“Section 61 (2): A person shall not sell, display for sale, supply, advertise a non-tobacco product or service that contains, either on the product, or in an advertisement of the product, a writing, a picture, an image, graphics, message, or other matter that is commonly identified or associated with or is likely or intended or associated with a tobacco product, brand or manufacturer”.

“Manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers are therefore cautioned to pull down all advertisements on social media, billboards, neon signs, etc with immediate effect and desist from the importation of illicit tobacco products into the country. Failure to adhere to the above sections and/or the tobacco control laws constitutes an offense for which sanctions may be imposed based on the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851).

Vapes are inhaled through the mouth from a usually battery-operated electronic device (such as an electronic cigarette) that heats up and vaporizes a liquid or solid.

