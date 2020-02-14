This comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) set aside February 14 of every year to be observed as National Mathematics Day.

The decision was arrived at following a collaboration between the GES and the Ghana Mathematics Society (GMS).

The day is set aside to create awareness of the importance and use of Mathematics in everyday life.

February 14: Vals Day coincides with National Mathematics Day – Which one are you celebrating?

In a statement, the Accra Metro Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, said students are to mark the day with Mathematics activities.

“On this day, pre-schools learners (Primary One to senior high school (SHS Three) are engaged with Mathematics activities to earmark and celebrate the day,” he said.

The letter was addressed to all circuit supervisors to ensure that the day is observed in their schools, adding that this year’s event is themed: “The Role of Mathematics in Ghana Beyond Aid”.

“Images and pictures on celebration activities should be sent to Vivian via WhatsApp ... and reports officially forwarded to my outfit on Monday, February 17, 2020, for onward submission,” the letter added.

With both the National Mathematics Day and Vals Day being marked today, February 14, which one are you celebrating?