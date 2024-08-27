ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fire destroys part of Job 600 building

Evans Annang

A fire has broken out in a section of the Job 600 building, an essential part of the Parliament House in Accra, Ghana.

Job 600 building
Job 600 building

The incident, which occurred earlier today, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, has come with concerns rising over the extent of the damage and the safety of individuals within the building.

Recommended articles

The Job 600 building, officially known as the "Office Block for Members of Parliament," is a significant structure within the parliamentary precinct.

It houses offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) and their staff, making it a hub of legislative activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames, working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

However, there is significant concern about the extent of the damage to offices and important documents housed within.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

3-storey collapses in Kasoa

4 feared dead after 3-storey building collapses at Kasoa New Market

EC Logo

Stolen biometric verification device pose no risk to 2024 elections - EC says