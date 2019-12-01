It is unclear how the fire started but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the scene to douse the fire.

Fire guts GRA Circle office

Elton Brobbey from Accra-based Joy FM, posted the video below on his Twitter page.

The fire is said to have started around 8am and though the service’s personnel were on the scene quickly, upset eyewitness noted that it took over an hour for them to start fighting the fire.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are fighting the raging inferno that has engulfed the Ring Road offices of the GRA.

The fire has already ripped off portions of the roofs of the offices it hit. Glass windows have also been shattered.

The fire outbreak comes a day after the revenue authority released the list of tax defaulters.