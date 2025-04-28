Gideon Hopeson Zege: Transforming rural communities through beekeeping, finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

#Featuredpost
MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has reached an exciting milestone with the announcement of its top 10 finalists. Among these inspirational individuals is Gideon Hopeson Zege, whose remarkable initiative in beekeeping is changing lives across the Afram Plains.
From a challenging childhood marked by hardship, trafficking, and self-reliance, Gideon's journey is one of resilience and vision. After discovering the potential of honey production during his time in Accra, Gideon returned to the Afram Plains with a mission: to revolutionize local livelihoods through sustainable beekeeping.
Through his project, Bees for Development (BfD), Gideon trains rural farmers in modern beekeeping methods, using locally assembled materials. He established the Honey and Beewax Trade Centre in Donkorkrom, where farmers can process and sell their honey for instant cash. This initiative has not only empowered individuals economically but has also contributed to environmental conservation by reducing bushfires and illegal honey hunting.
"Seeing families build brick homes, buy motorbikes, and send their children to universities through beekeeping fills me with indescribable emotions," says Gideon. "Coming from nothing, being able to change lives is a dream fulfilled."
To date, Gideon has trained over 2,000 rural beekeepers, with more than 1,200 currently active and hundreds more building hives for the upcoming season. His work is widely praised by community members and government agencies alike, highlighting a tangible transformation in livelihoods and local ecosystems.
"He deserves to be rewarded," says Rejoice Azamati, who nominated Gideon. "He has not only lifted families out of poverty but also helped preserve our forests and improved fire prevention across the Afram Plains."
As a finalist, Gideon's story will be featured in a 13-week TV documentary series celebrating the impact of changemakers across Ghana. At the end of the season, the ultimate Hero of Change will receive a GHS 100,000 prize to support their work. The three category winners will each receive GHS 50,000. The remaining finalists will also be recognized with a cash prize and citation. Additionally, nominators whose nominees make it to the top 10 will receive GHS 5,000.
Gideon Hopeson Zege stands as a powerful example of how passion, perseverance, and a heart for service can transform not just individual lives, but entire communities.
