Gideon Hopeson Zege: Transforming rural communities through beekeeping, finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has reached an exciting milestone with the announcement of its top 10 finalists. Among these inspirational individuals is Gideon Hopeson Zege, whose remarkable initiative in beekeeping is changing lives across the Afram Plains.

From a challenging childhood marked by hardship, trafficking, and self-reliance, Gideon's journey is one of resilience and vision. After discovering the potential of honey production during his time in Accra, Gideon returned to the Afram Plains with a mission: to revolutionize local livelihoods through sustainable beekeeping.

Through his project, Bees for Development (BfD), Gideon trains rural farmers in modern beekeeping methods, using locally assembled materials. He established the Honey and Beewax Trade Centre in Donkorkrom, where farmers can process and sell their honey for instant cash. This initiative has not only empowered individuals economically but has also contributed to environmental conservation by reducing bushfires and illegal honey hunting.

"Seeing families build brick homes, buy motorbikes, and send their children to universities through beekeeping fills me with indescribable emotions," says Gideon. "Coming from nothing, being able to change lives is a dream fulfilled."

To date, Gideon has trained over 2,000 rural beekeepers, with more than 1,200 currently active and hundreds more building hives for the upcoming season. His work is widely praised by community members and government agencies alike, highlighting a tangible transformation in livelihoods and local ecosystems.