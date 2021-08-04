Some Ghanaian youth who joined the demo vented their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the country.

They have vowed to give up their lives for the country to be fixed.

They said: "We're going to ensure that the country is fixed by hook or crook. Whether it is going to take our blood to ensure that this country is fixed, we will surely ensure that. We are ready to die for this country, the country must be fixed.

"That's what we are calling for. The youth want change, the youth want jobs. We are ensuring that the government must do the rightful."

A mobile phone seller who joined the protest called on the government to wake up and act.