#FixTheCountry: We want action, not speeches – Protesters to Gov't

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A convener for the #FixTheCountry protest, Oliver Barker-Vamewor, has demanded action from the government over the concerns raised by the public.

According to him, the government must beyond making mere speeches to taking action that will improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

His comments were in relation to a recent press conference held by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, concerning the protests.

On Sunday, Mr. Ofori-Atta gave a detailed list of interventions pencilled towards getting the country on track.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
He said the government was working to improve water supply, as well as construct more roads across the country.

On job creation, the Minister said: “We are fast-tracking the implementation of the $200million Jobs and Skills Programme to enhance job creation significantly.”

However, reacting to this, Oliver Barker-Vamewor, said speeches alone are not convincing and demanded action from the government.

“I don’t think people are at the point where they feel or are convinced that this speech alone does it. I think the people want something substantive in action,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last five days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

