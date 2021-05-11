Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

The maverick legislator said this while speaking on a programme on Net2 Television on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

“We need to commend Ibrahim Mahama. He’s the one who has brought Dzata cement, the only Ghanaian-owned cement manufacturing company,” Mr. Agyapong said.

“From today, I’m going to instruct [those handling] my construction; they should all go and buy Dzata cement. Yes, because he’s a Ghanaian.

“Let’s put the politics aside and encourage, motivate Ghanaians who have big dreams. He has brought Dzata cement, forget that he’s NDC or NPP. He’s a Ghanaian.”

Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of former Ghana President John Mahama, is the founder of Dzata Cement Limited.

The over $100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port, with the cement already hitting the market.

Last week, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, paid a working visit to the plant of the cement factory in Tema.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has commended Ibrahim Mahama for investing in the cement industry.