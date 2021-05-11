Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

According to him, the businessman needs to be supported to grow, since his cement is the only brand that is currently Ghanaian owned.
The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged Ghanaians to support Ibrahim Mahama’s locally-produced Dzata Cement.
According to him, the businessman needs to be supported to grow, since his cement is the only brand that is currently Ghanaian owned.
The maverick legislator said this while speaking on a programme on Net2 Television on Monday, May 10, 2021.
“We need to commend Ibrahim Mahama. He’s the one who has brought Dzata cement, the only Ghanaian-owned cement manufacturing company,” Mr. Agyapong said.
“From today, I’m going to instruct [those handling] my construction; they should all go and buy Dzata cement. Yes, because he’s a Ghanaian.
“Let’s put the politics aside and encourage, motivate Ghanaians who have big dreams. He has brought Dzata cement, forget that he’s NDC or NPP. He’s a Ghanaian.”
Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of former Ghana President John Mahama, is the founder of Dzata Cement Limited.
The over $100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port, with the cement already hitting the market.
Last week, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, paid a working visit to the plant of the cement factory in Tema.
Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has commended Ibrahim Mahama for investing in the cement industry.
“That is why l think this particular investment should pave the way for investments in industries which otherwise have been dominated only by foreign companies,” he said when he visited the factory on Monday.
