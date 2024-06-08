Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei enstooled as 'Safohen'

In her new role, she will lead the Nkum Asafo group 4 as a warrior during the Fetu Oguaa Afahye Festival scheduled for September this year.

The Fetu Afahye is an annual festival celebrated by the people and chiefs of Cape Coast Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana. The one-week-long celebration is set to begin from September 1 to September 7, drawing natives from different walks of life to partake in the festivities.

Before the commencement of the Fetu Afahye celebrations, the Omanhene (paramount chief of the Oguaa) observes a week in confinement to confer with the gods. During this period, a ban is placed on drumming, dancing, noise-making, and merriment within the municipality, while fishing in the Fosu Lagoon is prohibited.

As part of the event, the Omanhene pours libation to the deity, Nana Fosu, and officially opens the lagoon by casting his net thrice into the waters, symbolizing the lifting of the ban on lagoon fishing.