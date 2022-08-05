Former NPP Chairman Harona Esseku dies

A statement from his family said "burial and funeral arrangements will be announced later."

He was a minister of state in the second Republic and a founding member of the NPP.

Esseku's political career started in 1968 when he was elected to represent the Awutu, Effutus, Gomoa, and Agona constituent assembly during the drafting of the constitution of the Second Republic.

Harona Esseku was one of the members of the Progress Party founded in 1969.

In the elections that took place on August 29, 1969, Harona Esseku was retained as a member of parliament for the Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.

Harona Esseku became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Busia government, in charge of Transport and Communications.