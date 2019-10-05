According to the police, all four of them went missing in September 2019.

They are Augustina Koomson, 42, Rosina Gyekyewaa,13, Charity Boah, 17, and Fauzia Aliu,17.

4 females go missing in Takoradi again

Police say Koomson, a native of Togo, left home on September 12 to work but has since not been seen. She was last seen at Apremdo, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

Gyekyewaa also went missing at Market Circle in Takoradi the Western Regional capital on September 21.

The third victim, Boah, police say was last seen on September 16 at Ntankoful. She is said to have left home with some personal belongings and GHC200 worth of cash to an unknown location.

Fauzia Aliu, the last victim, left home at about 7:00 pm on September 10 to an unknown location and has since not been seen.