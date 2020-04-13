GLICO LIFE appreciates the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on its policyholders and has therefore offered the free Hospitalization Benefit to alleviate the financial and emotional burden that the policyholders may suffer during the period.

All policyholders of GLICO LIFE who may be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection shall be paid an amount up to GH¢500.00 per day for each day the policyholder remains hospitalized for a maximum of thirty (30) days. Terms and conditions however apply.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, GLICO LIFE, as a responsible corporate body and in line with its corporate social responsibility and also in support of the President’s effort, has given support to a section of the society including food items to the less privileged and PPEs to the Ghana Prisons Service. The free Hospitalization Benefit for its policyholders is one of the many provisions the company is making to support its policyholders and the people of Ghana during this difficult time.

For more information on the free Hospitalization Benefit, please contact GLICO LIFE on 020-2222-113 or visit the company’s website: www.glicolife.com

GLICO LIFE urges all its numerous policyholders and the general public to keep safe, stay healthy and practice social distancing.

“GLICO, we cushion you for life!”