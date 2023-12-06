She said the free SHS policy has not yielded the expected results in terms of the quality of education in the country, adding that the kind of students who are churned out by the various SHS under the free policy are not well equipped academically because of the poor implementation.
Free SHS is producing more illiterates — Bridget Otoo slams govt
Media personality Bridget Otoo has said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is causing more harm to the education system in the various SHS across the country.
Recommended articles
In an X post, the media personality said "Free SHS is producing more illiterates. Sadly."
Her reaction comes after parents of first-year SHS students are facing intense pressure to acquire all the items listed in the prospectus for their children to report to school.
Earlier, the former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, said the Free SHS policy is causing teenage pregnancies.
According to him, the free SHS programme has increased teenage pregnancies, adding that the NPP government is destroying the education system due to the government's double track introduced in the SHS
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh