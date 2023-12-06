ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS is producing more illiterates — Bridget Otoo slams govt

Emmanuel Tornyi

Media personality Bridget Otoo has said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is causing more harm to the education system in the various SHS across the country.

Free SHS
Free SHS

She said the free SHS policy has not yielded the expected results in terms of the quality of education in the country, adding that the kind of students who are churned out by the various SHS under the free policy are not well equipped academically because of the poor implementation.

Recommended articles

In an X post, the media personality said "Free SHS is producing more illiterates. Sadly."

https://x.com/bridget_otoo/status/1731726450972078243?s=46&t=zW4g8grTaeFZPpAJ7jTkmQ

Her reaction comes after parents of first-year SHS students are facing intense pressure to acquire all the items listed in the prospectus for their children to report to school.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, said the Free SHS policy is causing teenage pregnancies.

According to him, the free SHS programme has increased teenage pregnancies, adding that the NPP government is destroying the education system due to the government's double track introduced in the SHS

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated