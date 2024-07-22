ADVERTISEMENT
Freeze salaries of irresponsible parents — Okyenhene

Kojo Emmanuel

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, the Okyenhene of Akyem Abuakwa, has called for legislative measures to freeze the salaries of parents who neglect their responsibilities towards their children.

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II
The paramount chief addressing chiefs and residents of Akyem Abuakwa at the Ohum Kan Festival in Kyebi highlighted the urgent need for more stringent laws to ensure the welfare and development of children in Ghana.

Okyenhene's speech touched on various social issues affecting the youth, with a particular focus on parental neglect.

He emphasised that the future of any nation lies in the well-being and proper upbringing of its children.

He noted that while many parents are committed to providing for their children, there is a growing number of parents who fail to meet their obligations, leading to a rise in child neglect and associated social problems.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin proposed that the government enact laws to hold parents accountable for their children's welfare.

According to the Okyenhene, this measure would serve as a deterrent and compel parents to take their responsibilities seriously.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin
He noted that freezing the salaries of irresponsible parents will send a strong message and encourage a culture of responsibility.

"If this is not done, such children will grow up to become vagabonds, to the detriment of society," he warned, adding "You give birth in your community and abscond to a different town to work without providing for your children's needs. This is irresponsible. The state should freeze your salaries and use them to take care of the children."

He urged parents to ensure the welfare and safety of their children to foster a safer and more peaceful community.

He also cautioned that neglected children might return one day to torment the elite if care is not taken.

