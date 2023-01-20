Galamsey has become a social intervention under Nana Addo — NDC's Prince Henry

The Birim river has been degraded as a result of illegal mining activities.

The community members and some organizations have requested the government to take action against the illegal miners and protect the river.

The upsurge in a mad rush for gold over a decade ago led to thousands of illegal miners, including some foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, invading the gold deposit belt of the country to prospect for gold.

The phenomenon led to the pollution of the Birim River and other river bodies which used to be a major source of drinking water for millions of Ghanaians.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) had complained about the high turbidity of the waters of the river making it very expensive for treatment for human consumption.

Apart from that, the GWCL raised the alarm of its equipment getting damaged should the company continue to pump water through the machines.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to end galamsey in the country.

He disclosed that no government in the history of Ghana has embarked on a more rigorous galamsey fight than his government.

He said the galamsey menace that has been generated in recent times explains the importance Ghanaians attach to the issue.

According to him, "We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated...No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey."