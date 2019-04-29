The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had a war of words with the Chairperson over the referendum on the election of District Chief Executives (DCEs).

During the meeting, Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito asked to know if the EC has gone to parliament to seek a budgetary appropriation for the upgrade of some bio-metric verification machines for the elections and if yes, why the commission has decided not to upgrade the machines again.

Ms Jean indicated she was sure the commission owed no political parties an explanation in that regard but went on to explain that it was cost effective for the commission to acquire new machines than to upgrade the old ones.

The response to the question didn't amuse the NDC scribe and emphasized that he just needed a simple answer and not a thesis.

Listen to their dialogue below

Audio credit: 3news.com