According to him, his expectation at the meeting to deal with the scope of the discussion was not met.

The leadership of the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed its readiness to end vigilantism.

The two parties met with the National Peace Council which is the referee to dialogue.

The crunch meeting was chaired by Nana Dr S. K. B. Asante, a member of the NPC and Omanhene of the Asokore Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region.

The delegation from the NPP was led by its National Chairman, Freddie Blay, and included stalwarts of the party.

The General Secretary, John Boadu; the National Organiser, Sammy Awuku; the Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Dan Botwe; the Communications Director, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, and a member of the communications team, Gary Nimako.

The NDC delegation was led by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, with the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Other members were a former Chief of Staff, Prosper Bani; a former National Security Minister, Kofi Totobi Kwakye; as well as the party's lawyers, Abraham Amaliba and Nana Ato Dadzie.

Among notable members of the NPC at the meeting were the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-William, and a former National Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Asiedu Nketia speaking after the meeting said he is disappointed in the outcome of the first day of the dialogue.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "Generally the summary of my impression is that I was disappointed about the outcome of the meeting. My expectation going into the meeting was that the meeting was going to deal with the scope of the discussion i.e, what type of vigilantism are we talking about, and what can we discuss as part of the national dialogue."

He added: "My second expectation was that we can talk about the level of participation — who are those qualified and based on what criteria would that person participate — this was our understanding of the purpose of this meeting. But unfortunately, when we went, we could neither agree on the scope completely nor the level of participation by other stakeholders."