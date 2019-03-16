He has been charged with two other national executives: Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer and Kweku Boahene, Deputy National Communications Officer.

They have been charged with "conspiracy to commit crime with kidnapping intent and conspiracy to commit crime with threat of harm," the Public Relations Officer for the Police CID, DSP Juliana Obeng, disclosed in an interview with peacefmonline.com.

The CID on Wednesday, February 27 extended an invitation to Mr Ampofo over the leaked tape in which he is allegedly heard planning to use a series of politically motivated kidnappings ahead of polls planned for 2020.

On the said tape, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman was also heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, to the cleaners.

Meanwhile, Counsel for embattled NDC chairman, Victor Kwadwogah Adawudu, has maintained that his client is innocent.

Adawudu said the contents on the infamous leaked tape cannot be attributed to his client, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, he said the NDC Chairman has denied making such comments.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service yesterday for investigations into the leaked tape.

"....after long hours at the police CID, my client has been granted 500,000 Ghana cedis bail with General Secretary, Mr. Asiedu Nketia and Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker, acting as sureties for him", Lawyer Adawudu said.

"They have asked us to report on Thursday, albeit we do not know whether we will be going to court or the case will be dropped," he added