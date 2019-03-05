Adawudu said the contents on the infamous leaked tape cannot be attributed to his client, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, he said the NDC Chairman has denied making such comments.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service yesterday for investigations into the leaked tape.

"....after long hours at the police CID, my client has been granted 500,000 Ghana cedis bail with General Secretary, Mr. Asiedu Nketia and Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker, acting as sureties for him", Lawyer Adawudu said.

"They have asked us to report on Thursday, albeit we do not know whether we will be going to court or the case will be dropped," he added.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, arrived at the Police CID headquarters with his lawyers and party bigwigs.

Heavily armed policemen and armoured vehicles were deployed at vantage points to scrutinize members of the public before they entered the premises.

All entrances to the CID headquarters were cordoned off to prevent any unnecessary entry to the premises.