The NDC Chairman reported to the CID in the midst of lawyers Tony Lithur and Marrietta Brewas well as Asiedu Nketia, Monday morning.

The CID issued the invite to Ampofo last week over some comments he made about the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council in a tape that was leaked to the media.

In the leaked audio, Ofosu-Ampofo told party communicators that "we’re going to take her [EC boss] to the cleaners."

"As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face," Ofosu-Ampofo allegedly said at the meeting which took place after the Ayawaso by-election.

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra FM said they were kept delayed and waited for over one hour without being attended to.

He suspects the delay in attending to them was due to the police hierarchy taking directions from the government concerning the situation.

He said "We have been here for more than one hour and nobody is asking us any question."

"We suspect that the police are being controlled by some unseen hands in government," Asiedu Nketia alleged.

Listen to the audio below: