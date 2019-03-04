The Chairman stormed the headquarters in the midst of lawyers Tony Lithur and Marrietta Brew.

The CID issued the invite to Mr. Ampofo last week over some comments he made about the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council in a tape that was leaked to the media.

In the leaked audio, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo told party communicators that “we’re going to take her [EC boss] to the cleaners.”

READ ALSO: Ofosu Ampofo's leaked tape is just a distraction; dismiss it with the contempt...

“As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” Ofosu-Ampofo allegedly said at the meeting which took place after the Ayawaso by-election.

NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama defended Ampofo's "supposed comments" on Saturday by saying, "In the circumstances, I mean, of course, for our Chairman, who had witnessed the violence – the guy whose leg was shot, the bone had shattered and the bone fragments were lying on the ground – anybody who saw it will be traumatized."

"And, so, if a few days after he [Ofosu-Ampofo] was talking and said: ‘we should attack the Peace Council Chairman’, he didn’t mean we should go and beat the Peace Council Chairman, he meant that we should criticize him”.